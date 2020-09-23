Mexico Jul retail sales rise 5.5 pct from Jun
MEXICO CITY, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Mexican retail sales rose 5.5 percent in July from June, the national statistics agency said on Wednesday. Sales decreased 12.5 percent in July compared to the same month a year earlier. ((Mexico City newsroom, +52 55 5282-7153, mexicocity.newsroom@reuters.com))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
Latest US Markets Videos
Explore US MarketsExplore
Most Popular
- EXCLUSIVE-Electric vehicle charge network ChargePoint nears deal to go public -sources
- EXCLUSIVE-Shell launches major cost-cutting drive to prepare for energy transition
- Investors Brace for Months of Big Market Swings as Virus, Political Worries Loom
- China's Tencent rebrands WeChat work app ahead of Trump ban