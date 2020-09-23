US Markets

Mexico Jul retail sales rise 5.5 pct from Jun

Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/EDGARD GARRIDO

MEXICO CITY, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Mexican retail sales rose 5.5 percent in July from June, the national statistics agency said on Wednesday. Sales decreased 12.5 percent in July compared to the same month a year earlier. ((Mexico City newsroom, +52 55 5282-7153, mexicocity.newsroom@reuters.com))

