US Markets

Mexico Jul gross fixed investment rises 2.1 pct m/m

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/HENRY ROMERO

Mexican gross fixed investment rose 2.1 percent in July from the previous month, the national statistics agency said on Wednesday.

MEXICO CITY, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Mexican gross fixed investment rose 2.1 percent in July from the previous month, the national statistics agency said on Wednesday. The measure of spending on machinery, equipment and new construction was up 15.7 percent from the same month a year earlier. ((Mexico City newsroom, +52 55 5282-7153, mexicocity.newsroom@reuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular