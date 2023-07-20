News & Insights

Mexico issues last 'sustainable' bonds of administration

July 20, 2023

MEXICO CITY, July 20 (Reuters) - Mexico's government issued the current administration's last "sustainable" bonds on Thursday, the country's finance ministry announced in a statement.

Some 55 investors participated in the placement of a 12-year bond for 23 billion pesos ($1.36 billion), with an 8% fixed rate and an 8.85% yield, the ministry said, adding that the issuance was oversubscribed as investor demand surpassed 39 billion pesos.

"This high demand reflects the solid confidence that investors have placed in the macroeconomic fundamentals of our country and in our vision of sustainability," according to the ministry.

In an event earlier on Thursday, Deputy Finance Minister Gabriel Yorio said that a "very important decision of this administration was to develop the sustainable debt market."

($1 = 16.8892 Mexican pesos)

