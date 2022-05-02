Mexico issues 20 bln pesos in first-ever local 'sustainable' bonds

MEXICO CITY, May 2 (Reuters) - Mexico's government placed its first-ever "sustainable" bonds on the local market on Monday, the country's finance ministry said in a statement.

Some 35 national investors participated in the placement of a two-year bond for 14.5 billion pesos and a six-year bond for 5.5 billion pesos, the ministry said.

(Reporting by Kylie Madry and Adriana Barrera Editing by Chris Reese)

