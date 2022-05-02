US Markets

Mexico issues 20 bln pesos in first-ever local 'sustainable' bonds

Contributors
Kylie Madry Reuters
Adriana Barrera Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/STRINGER Mexico

Mexico's government placed its first-ever "sustainable" bonds on the local market on Monday, the country's finance ministry said in a statement.

MEXICO CITY, May 2 (Reuters) - Mexico's government placed its first-ever "sustainable" bonds on the local market on Monday, the country's finance ministry said in a statement.

Some 35 national investors participated in the placement of a two-year bond for 14.5 billion pesos and a six-year bond for 5.5 billion pesos, the ministry said.

(Reporting by Kylie Madry and Adriana Barrera Editing by Chris Reese)

((Kylie.Madry@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular