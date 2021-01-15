US Markets

Mexico issues 1.8 bln euros in bonds, reduces maturities by 36% for 2023

Contributor
Diego Ore Reuters
Published

Mexico carried out its second international bond transaction of the new year, the finance ministry said on Friday, issuing two bonds worth a total of 1.8 billion euros and using those funds to repurchase euro-denominated debt maturing in April 2023.

Recasts, adds details of bond issue

MEXICO CITY, Jan 15 (Reuters) - Mexico carried out its second international bond transaction of the new year, the finance ministry said on Friday, issuing two bonds worth a total of 1.8 billion euros and using those funds to repurchase euro-denominated debt maturing in April 2023.

The transaction reduced maturities by 36% for 2023, the ministry said in a statement.

"This reaffirms the confidence of investors in our country," Deputy Finance Minister Gabriel Yorio wrote in a post on Twitter.

The bonds were divided in two tranches. A 12-year, 1 billion-euro bond maturing with a coupon of 1.45% and a 30-year 800 million-euro bond with a coupon of 2.125%.

Earlier this month, Mexico's government issued its first "Formosa bond" with an offering of 50-year notes in U.S. dollars on the Taiwanese market and raised $3 billion. Listed in Luxembourg as well as Taipei, that issue raised $3 billion with a 3.75% coupon.

(Reporting by Diego Ore in Mexico City Writing by Anthony Esposito Editing by Matthew Lewis)

((anthony.esposito@tr.com; +5255 5282 7140))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular