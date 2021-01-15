Mexico issues 1.8 bln euros in bonds, reduces maturities by 36% for 2023

Recasts, adds details of bond issue

MEXICO CITY, Jan 15 (Reuters) - Mexico carried out its second international bond transaction of the new year, the finance ministry said on Friday, issuing two bonds worth a total of 1.8 billion euros and using those funds to repurchase euro-denominated debt maturing in April 2023.

The transaction reduced maturities by 36% for 2023, the ministry said in a statement.

"This reaffirms the confidence of investors in our country," Deputy Finance Minister Gabriel Yorio wrote in a post on Twitter.

The bonds were divided in two tranches. A 12-year, 1 billion-euro bond maturing with a coupon of 1.45% and a 30-year 800 million-euro bond with a coupon of 2.125%.

Earlier this month, Mexico's government issued its first "Formosa bond" with an offering of 50-year notes in U.S. dollars on the Taiwanese market and raised $3 billion. Listed in Luxembourg as well as Taipei, that issue raised $3 billion with a 3.75% coupon.

(Reporting by Diego Ore in Mexico City Writing by Anthony Esposito Editing by Matthew Lewis)

