US Markets

Mexico issues $2.2 bln in ten-year sustainable bonds -finance ministry

Contributor
Ana Isabel Martinez Galarza Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/EDGARD GARRIDO

Mexico issued a ten-year sustainable bond valued at $2.2 billion, the country's finance ministry said on Monday, making the issuing the country's first sustainable sovereign bond in the dollar market.

MEXICO CITY, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Mexico issued a ten-year sustainable bond valued at $2.2 billion, the country's finance ministry said on Monday, making the issuing the country's first sustainable sovereign bond in the dollar market.

In a statement, the ministry said the new bond issuance will be used to repurchase debt maturing in 2025, of which $1.8 billion came from raising new resources to be used to prepay a bond in dollars with an original maturity date of January 2025 and $400 million came from a liability management exercise.

(Reporting by Ana Isabel Martinez Galarza)

((Carolina.Pulice@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular