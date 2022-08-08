Mexico issues $2.2 bln in ten-year sustainable bonds -finance ministry

MEXICO CITY, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Mexico issued a ten-year sustainable bond valued at $2.2 billion, the country's finance ministry said on Monday, making the issuing the country's first sustainable sovereign bond in the dollar market.

In a statement, the ministry said the new bond issuance will be used to repurchase debt maturing in 2025, of which $1.8 billion came from raising new resources to be used to prepay a bond in dollars with an original maturity date of January 2025 and $400 million came from a liability management exercise.

(Reporting by Ana Isabel Martinez Galarza)

