Mexico issues $2.2 bln 10-year sustainable bond

MEXICO CITY, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Mexico has issued a $2.2 billion 10-year sustainable bond to refinance sovereign debt, its first sustainable sovereign bond in the dollar market.

The finance ministry said in a statement that the bond, which has a 4.875% coupon, "will allow a reduction of the amortizations that the federal government will pay in the following years," the ministry said.

In July, Moody's rating agency downgraded Mexico's credit rating to "Baa2" from "Baa1" as it expects weak investment prospects and increased structural rigidities to constrain activity in Latin America's second-largest economy.

