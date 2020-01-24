Mexico is the wall: president faces pressure over migration clampdown

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador is facing a barrage of criticism at home that he is doing U.S. President Donald Trump's bidding after erecting a "wall" of security forces near the Guatemala border to keep out Central Americans.
