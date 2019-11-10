US Markets

Mexico invites FBI to help investigate killing of Americans

Contributor
Dave Graham Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/JOSE LUIS GONZALEZ

The Mexican government invited the FBI on Sunday to participate in its investigation into an attack in northern Mexico that killed nine dual citizens of the United States and Mexico.

MEXICO CITY, Nov 10 (Reuters) - The Mexican government invited the FBI on Sunday to participate in its investigation into an attack in northern Mexico that killed nine dual citizens of the United States and Mexico.

Mexico's Foreign Ministry said in a statement it extended the invitation through a diplomatic note to the U.S. Embassy in Mexico.

"The Mexican government reiterates its commitment to investigate the facts, in order to ... offer justice to the affected families," the ministry said.

The U.S. agents must work in coordination with their Mexican counterparts and will not be armed, it added.

The FBI did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

On Monday, gunmen killed three women and six children from a breakaway Mormon community in northern Mexico, prompting U.S. President Donald Trump to offer Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador help in wiping out drug gangs he blamed for the ambush.

(Reporting by Dave Graham; Additional reporting by Julia Harte; Writing by Julia Love; Editing by Peter Cooney)

((WJulia.Love@thomsonreuters.com, @byJuliaLove; 52 (55) 5282-7131;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters


Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular