Mexico infrastructure plan 'positive', could lift growth-Moody's

MEXICO CITY, Nov 26 (Reuters) - An agreement between Mexico's government and the private sector to invest in infrastructure is "positive" and could lift weak economic growth, an analyst at rating agency Moody's Investors Service said on Tuesday.

The first phase of the five-year infrastructure plan compromises private-sector commitments totaling 859 billion pesos ($44.3 billion) stretched across 147 projects in the transportation, tourism and telecommunications sectors.

"Regarding the infrastructure announcement we believe it's positive that there is an agreement between the government and private sector to identify projects that can boost growth in certain areas of Mexico," Moody's analyst Ariane Ortiz-Bollin told Reuters in an interview.

President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, who has sought to trim government spending during his first year as president, described the first phase of the infrastructure plan as giving a jolt to Mexico's economy.

"If the implementation of this is fast and effective and it positively impacts the negative view of investment ... it can have a positive multiplying effect on growth," said Ortiz-Bollin.

Revised data from the national statistics agency showed on Monday that Mexico's economy entered a mild recession during the first half of 2019 and was flat in the third quarter.

In June, Moody's changed its outlook for Mexico's sovereign rating to negative from stable.

