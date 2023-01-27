Mexico inflation will trend downward after speeding up in January, president says

Updates with additional information, context

MEXICO CITY, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Mexico's inflation will begin to slow down after accelerating in January, President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Friday.

Mexico's headline inflation topped expectations for early January, picking up for the first time since September.

Annual headline inflation hit 7.94%, while the core index, which strips out some volatile food and energy prices, reached 8.45%.

Analysts have speculated that the pickup in inflation will cause Mexico's central bank, known as Banxico, to implement at least one more round of interest rate hikes.

Lopez Obrador said recent anti-inflation plans - which include accords with food companies to maintain prices - "will be enough" to combat inflation.

(Reporting by Ana Isabel Martinez; Writing by Kylie Madry; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)

