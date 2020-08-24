Mexico inflation ticks above year high in early August

Adds details throughout

MEXICO CITY, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Mexican annual inflation accelerated in the first half of August to its highest level in over a year, above expectations, data from the INEGI national statistics agency showed on Monday.

Annual inflation in the first half of August increased to 3.99%, as consumer prices rose 0.24% during the first half of August.

A Reuters forecast of analysts expected inflation to tick up to 3.91% in early August from 3.66% in the second half of July, as the coronavirus pandemic helped push up prices.

The closely watched core price index, which strips out some volatile food and energy prices, climbed 0.18% in early August.

Core consumer prices rose 3.93% in the year through the first half of August.

(Reporting by Anthony Esposito Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

((anthony.esposito@tr.com; +5255 5282 7140;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.