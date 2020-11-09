Mexico inflation slightly above forecast in October at 17-month high

US Markets

MEXICO CITY, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Mexican consumer price inflation accelerated slightly faster than expected in October to a 17-month high of 4.09 percent, taking it further above the central bank's upper tolerance threshold, official data showed on Monday.

A Reuters poll of analysts last week had forecast inflation would advance to 4.07% from 4.01% in September.

October's inflation rate was the highest since May 2019, and the third month in a row that it stood above 4%, according to the figures published by the national statistics agency INEGI.

The uptick in inflation could increase pressure on the Mexican central bank to consider bringing to an end a long series of interest rate cuts when it convenes again for its next rate-setting decision on Thursday.

The central bank targets an inflation rate of 3%, with a one percentage point tolerance band above and below that.

Compared with the previous month, consumer prices MXINFL=ECI were up 0.61% in October, slightly higher than the 0.59% increase that was forecast in the Reuters poll.

The core price index, which strips out some volatile food and energy costs, rose 0.24% from September, while the annual core inflation rate was 3.98%MXCPIX=ECI. Both of the core figures were 0.02% lower than had been predicted.

