Mexico inflation rises but slower than analysts expected

MEXICO CITY, Dec 23 (Reuters) - Inflation in Mexico accelerated during the first two weeks of December, official data showed on Thursday, though undershot analyst expectations.

The national statistics agency INEGI said inflation was 7.45% in early December, landing below the consensus forecast in a Reuters poll for a reading of 7.73%. Inflation last stood higher in the first half of 2001.

In the first half of November, inflation was 7.05%.

The core rate of inflation, which strips out some volatile items, ticked up to 5.87%, above analysts' forecast of 5.68%. MXCPIC=ECI

The Bank of Mexico (Banxico) last week raised its benchmark interest rate by 50 basis points to 5.50%, its fifth consecutive hike and above analyst estimates.

It also revised upward its expectations for Mexican inflation at the end of this year and for 2022. MXCBIR=ECI

The bank is targeting inflation of 3%, with a one percentage point tolerance range above and below that.

Compared to the previous two-week period, consumer prices rose 0.10% in the first half of December, while the core index MXCPIH=ECI, which removes some volatile items, climbed by 0.59%, the data showed.

