Mexico inflation rises above expectations in January

MEXICO CITY, Feb 9 (Reuters) - Mexican consumer price inflation rose 7.07% in the year through January, the INEGI national statistics agency said on Wednesday, higher than projected in a survey of analysts.

A Reuters poll of analysts had forecast headline inflation of 7.02%, more than twice as high as the Bank of Mexico's inflation target rate of 3%.

Annual core inflation, which strips out some volatile items, accelerated to 6.21%, the INEGI data showed, above expectations for a 6.16% increase.

Consumer prices MXINFL=ECI rose 0.59% in the month in January, according to non-seasonally adjusted figures.

The core index rose 0.62% during the month MXCPIX=ECI.

Banxico, as the Bank of Mexico is known, raised its benchmark interest rate by 50 basis points to 5.50% in December, a larger hike than expected, citing a deterioration in the inflation outlook. The central bank's next monetary policy meeting will be on Thursday.

"The fall in Mexican inflation to 7.1% y/y suggests that the headline rate has peaked, but the central bank will remain concerned about rising core inflation. As such, we expect another 50bp rate hike, to 6.00%, at Banxico's meeting tomorrow," said Capital Economics assistant economist Olivia Cross.

Banxico is set to increase its benchmark interest rate for a sixth straight time on Thursday, amid soaring consumer prices and expectations the Federal Reserve will start raising rates, a Reuters poll showed on Tuesday.

