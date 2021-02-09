Mexico inflation picks up quicker than forecast in January

Adds context, background

MEXICO CITY, Feb 9 (Reuters) - Mexico's annual inflation accelerated faster than expected in January to a three-month high, driven up by higher costs for some fuels and foods, data from the national statistics agency (INEGI)showed on Tuesday.

Consumer prices rose by 3.54% in the year through January, beating the consensus forecast of a Reuters poll for a reading of 3.46%. In December, inflation stood at 3.15%.

The uptick in inflation may add weight to the view among some analysts who believe the Mexican central bank will again keep interest rates on hold when it meets for its next monetary policy decision on Thursday.

The central bank targets inflation of 3%, with a one percentage point tolerance band above and below that. The rate is now at its highest level since October of last year.

Compared with the previous month, consumer prices rose by 0.86% in January. A rise of 0.78% had been forecast in the poll.

The core index, which strips out some volatile items, rose 0.36% from December. The annual core inflation rate ticked up to 3.84%, slightly above the forecast figure. ECONALLMX

(Writing by Dave Graham, editing by Larry King)

