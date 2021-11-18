Mexico inflation in November could be highest in 20 years- cenbank deputy governor

Adds quote, background

MEXICO CITY, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Mexico's Central Bank deputy governor estimated on Thursday that November annual inflation could top 7%, the highest in 20 years and more than double the bank's inflation target of 3% plus or minus one percentage point.

"My personal projection, but I think I am quite close, is that inflation is already going to exceed 7%," Deputy Governor Jonathan Heath said about the month of November at an event the Mexican Institute of Finance Executives.

"Our year-end estimate for inflation in December is between 7.1% and 7.3%... it really is a pretty serious problem," he added.

Mexican consumer prices rose 6.24% in the year through October, official data showed, which led to a hike in the benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points on November 11 for the fourth straight policy meeting.

