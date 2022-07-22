Mexico inflation higher than expected in early July

US Markets

Mexican inflation in early July was higher than expected, official data showed Friday.

MEXICO CITY, July 22 (Reuters) - Mexican inflation in early July was higher than expected, official data showed Friday.

Headline inflation was 0.43% during the first half of the month, statistics agency INEGI said, against a forecast of 0.39% in a Reuters poll of economists.

Inflation in the year through early July reached 8.16%, against an expected 8.10% rise, well above the central bank's target of 3%, plus or minus one percentage point.

Core inflation, which strips out some volatile food and energy prices, reached 7.56% in the year through early July.

