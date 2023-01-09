US Markets

Mexico inflation ends 2022 at 7.82%, slightly below forecast

Credit: REUTERS/EDGARD GARRIDO

January 09, 2023 — 07:27 am EST

Written by Isabel Woodford for Reuters ->

Adds context of forecast

MEXICO CITY, Jan 9 (Reuters) - Mexican consumer prices rose 7.82% in the year through December, the national statistics agency said on Monday, slightly lower than expectations though still representing a creep-up in inflation.

Consumer prices MXINFL=ECI rose 0.38% in December, according to non-seasonally adjusted figures.

The core index, which strips out some volatile food and energy prices, rose 0.65% during the month MXCPIX=ECI, and hit 8.35% on an annual basis.

Economists polled by Reuters had expected annual headline inflation to come in at 7.85% and core inflation at 8.35%.

(Reporting by Isabel Woodford; Editing by Alex Richardson)

((Isabel.Woodford@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.