Mexico inflation ends 2022 at 7.82%, slightly below forecast

Adds context of forecast

MEXICO CITY, Jan 9 (Reuters) - Mexican consumer prices rose 7.82% in the year through December, the national statistics agency said on Monday, slightly lower than expectations though still representing a creep-up in inflation.

Consumer prices MXINFL=ECI rose 0.38% in December, according to non-seasonally adjusted figures.

The core index, which strips out some volatile food and energy prices, rose 0.65% during the month MXCPIX=ECI, and hit 8.35% on an annual basis.

Economists polled by Reuters had expected annual headline inflation to come in at 7.85% and core inflation at 8.35%.

