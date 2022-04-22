Mexico inflation at over 2-decade high, more rate hikes seen

By Anthony Esposito

MEXICO CITY, April 22 (Reuters) - Mexican consumer price inflation rose 7.72% in the year through the first half of April, data from the national statistics agency INEGI showed on Friday, an over 20-year high which could prompt additional interest rate hikes by the central bank.

It had not reached these heights since January 2001 and the median forecast of 10 analysts surveyed by Reuters was for the figure to hit 7.60%, from 7.62% in the second half of March.

The Bank of Mexico targets inflation of 3%, with a one percentage point tolerance range above and below that, and the new consumer price data could prompt the central bank to hike interest rates again at its next meeting scheduled for May 12.

Banxico, as the bank is known, has increased the benchmark interest rate by 250 basis points over its last seven monetary policy meetings to 6.50% as it has struggled to contain rising inflation.

"With inflation strengthening, and the U.S. Fed becoming more hawkish, it's clear that Banxico will stay in tightening mode over the coming months," said Nikhil Sanghani, emerging markets economist at Capital Economics.

Sanghani said he expects another 50 basis points rate hike at Banxico's meeting next month to 7.00%, but added that "there is a growing chance of a larger 75 basis points increase."

Core inflation in the year through the first half of April, which strips out some volatile food and energy items, climbed to 7.16%.

Annual headline and core inflation will likely remain above 7% over the rest of second and third quarter, before gradually falling by the end of the year, Sanghani projected.

Consumer prices rose 0.16% during the first half of April and the closely watched core price index climbed 0.44%.

(Reporting by Anthony Esposito; editing by John Stonestreet and Chizu Nomiyama)

((anthony.esposito@tr.com; +5255 5282 7140;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.