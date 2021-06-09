Mexico inflation at 5.89% in May, well above central bank target

Adds inflation details throughout, economist's comments

MEXICO CITY, June 9 (Reuters) - Mexican annual inflation eased slightly to 5.89% in May, but remained well above the central bank's target, data from the national statistics agency INEGI showed on Wednesday.

The latest inflation reading was slightly higher than the forecast of 5.86% from a Reuters poll of analysts, and compared with a rate of 6.08% in April, the figures showed.

Compared to April, consumer prices rose 0.20% in May. An increase of 0.17% had been predicted. The core index, which strips out some volatile food and energy prices, rose 0.53% during the month, while annual core inflation stood at 4.37%.

The Bank of Mexico, known locally as Banxico, kept its benchmark interest rate unchanged at 4% at its last meeting in mid-May, citing concerns over rising inflation expectations.

"Given the role of temporary factors in driving up core inflation, the fact that the readings are in line with Banxico's latest forecasts, and the dovish tilt on Banxico's board, we don't think this reading will prompt a shift towards monetary tightening any time soon," said William Jackson, chief emerging markets economist at Capital Economics.

A recent a poll of analysts by the bank forecast Banxico, which targets inflation in a range of 3% plus or minus one percentage point, would not raise interest rates until 2022.

