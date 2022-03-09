Mexico inflation accelerates faster than expected in February

Updates with details, context

MEXICO CITY, March 9 (Reuters) - Mexican annual inflation accelerated faster than expected in February, official data showed on Wednesday, keeping pressure on the central bank to raise interest rates higher even as the economy struggles.

Figures from national statistics office INEGI showed consumer price inflation advanced to 7.28% from 7.07% in January, a rate more than double the Bank of Mexico's target. A February reading of 7.23% had been forecast in a Reuters poll.

Core inflation, which strips out some volatile items, accelerated by nearly fourth tenths of a percentage point to 6.59%, the highest rate in more than two decades.

The Bank of Mexico targets inflation of 3%, with a one percentage point tolerance range above and below that. In February the bank raised its benchmark interest rate by 50 basis points, a sixth consecutive rise, flagging inflation risks.

Still, Mexico's economy stagnated in the fourth quarter, and one of the bank's board members last week noted that higher borrowing costs would not make recovery easier.

Economists have said that the conflict sparked by Russia's invasion of Ukraine could also fan inflation.

Compared with the previous month, Mexican consumer prices MXINFL=ECI rose 0.83% in February, the INEGI data showed. The core index increased 0.76% over the same period. MXCPIX=ECI.

(Reporting by Dave Graham; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

