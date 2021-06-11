Mexico industry output posts record annual jump in pandemic rebound

Updates with details, context

MEXICO CITY, June 11 (Reuters) - Mexican industrial output in April posted its largest annual increase in over 2-1/2 decades as activity bounced back from a deep contraction last year caused by lockdowns during the coronavirus pandemic, official data showed on Friday.

Industrial production rose by 35.7% when adjusted for seasonal swings, and by 36.6% in unadjusted terms, data published by national statistics office INEGI showed.

Both figures were easily the biggest jumps registered in INEGI's online data bank, which extends back to 1994.

Nevertheless, compared with March, Mexican industrial output was down by 0.2% in adjusted terms, the first month-on-month decline since May last year when the pandemic's effect on Latin America's No. 2 economy was close to its peak.

Mexican gross domestic product shrank by some 8.5% last year, the sharpest slump since the 1930s. This year, the economy is expected to recoup much of the lost ground, and the government has forecast it could grow by 6.5%.

(Writing by Dave Graham; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)

((dave.graham@thomsonreuters.com; +52 55 5282 7146; Reuters Messaging: dave.graham.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.