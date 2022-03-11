US Markets

Mexico industry output posts fourth straight monthly rise in Jan

Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/CARLOS JASSO

MEXICO CITY, March 11 (Reuters) - Mexican industrial output unexpectedly posted its fourth consecutive monthly increase in January, official data showed on Friday, giving a lift to the country's struggling economy.

Adjusted for seasonal swings, industrial production rose 1.0% in January from December according to figures published by national statistics agency INEGI. That wrongfooted the consensus forecast of a Reuters poll of analysts for a decline of 0.4%.

Compared to a year earlier, output was up 4.3%, INEGI said. The poll had predicted an increase of just 2.4%.

Hit by supply chain bottlenecks sparked by the coronavirus pandemic, Mexico's economy stagnated in the final quarter of 2021. At the same time, the central bank has conducted a string of interest rate hikes in a bid to contain galloping inflation.

