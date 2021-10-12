US Markets

Mexico industrial production beats expectations in August

Contributor
Laura Gottesdiener Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Mexican industrial output rose 0.4 percent in August from July and was 5.5 percent higher year-over-year, the national statistics agency said on Tuesday.

Adds expert analysis

MEXICO CITY, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Mexican industrial output rose 0.4 percent in August from July and was 5.5 percent higher year-over-year, the national statistics agency said on Tuesday.

The increase was driven by the manufacturing, utilities, and construction sectors, although industrial output remains 2.4% below pre-pandemic levels, according to an analysis by Alberto Ramos of Goldman Sachs, who described August's results as "firmer than expected."

(Reporting by Laura Gottesdiener in Monterrey; Editing by Frank Jack Daniel)

((laura.gottesdiener@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular