Mexico industrial production beats expectations in August

Adds expert analysis

MEXICO CITY, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Mexican industrial output rose 0.4 percent in August from July and was 5.5 percent higher year-over-year, the national statistics agency said on Tuesday.

The increase was driven by the manufacturing, utilities, and construction sectors, although industrial output remains 2.4% below pre-pandemic levels, according to an analysis by Alberto Ramos of Goldman Sachs, who described August's results as "firmer than expected."

(Reporting by Laura Gottesdiener in Monterrey; Editing by Frank Jack Daniel)

((laura.gottesdiener@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.