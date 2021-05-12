US Markets

Mexico industrial output rises in March, boosted by utilities consumption

Cassandra Garrison Reuters
MEXICO CITY, May 12 (Reuters) - Mexican industrial output rose 0.7% in March from February, the tenth consecutive monthly increase, boosted by a pickup in energy, water and gas consumption, official data showed on Wednesday.

Compared with the same month a year earlier, industrial output was 1.7% higher, the national statistics agency said, driven by an increase in manufacturing.

Year-on-year growth in March beat expectations. A Reuters poll that had predicted a 0.9% increase. MXIPY=ECI

