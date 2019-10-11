Mexico industrial output rises for second time in three months

Updates with detail, context

MEXICO CITY, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Mexican industrial output rose by 0.8% in August from July in seasonally-adjusted terms, marking a second monthly rise in three months, data from the national statistics agency showed on Friday.

The increase was a rare bright spot for Latin America's second-biggest economy, which has struggled to gain traction under President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador and narrowly avoided a recession in the first half of 2019.

The advance was fueled by a 5.2% monthly increase in mining activity, a 1.8% rise in energy production and a 2.3% rise in construction output, the data showed.

Manufacturing activity slipped by 0.4% from July.

Compared to the same month last year, industrial output fell 1.3% in unadjusted terms, a smaller decrease than in each of the previous four months, the data showed.

(Writing by Dave Graham; editing by Jason Neely)

