Mexico headline inflation rebounds in early December, core inflation slows

Adds detail

Dec 22 (Reuters) - Mexico's headline inflation rebounded in the first half of December after six fortnights of slowing, while the core inflation index finally started to creep down, data from national statistics agency INEGI showed on Thursday.

Annual headline inflation rose to 7.77% from 7.46% at the end of November. MXCPHI=ECI

Nonetheless annual core inflation, which strips out volatile food and energy products, finally dipped slightly to 8.35% from 8.37% in November. MXCPIC=ECI

Economists polled by Reuters had expected annual headline inflation to come in at 7.8% and core inflation at 7.34%.

Annual inflation remains far above the Bank of Mexico's target of 3%, plus or minus one percentage point. Last week, the central bank raised its key rate for the 13th consecutive time in the current cycle to 10.50%

On a monthly basis, core inflation was 0.57% in the first 15 days of December. MXCPIH=ECI

Meanwhile, monthly headline inflation was 0.39% in the period. MXCPIF=ECI

(Reporting by Gabriel Araujo, Writing by Isabel Woodford; Editing by Toby Chopra)

((Isabel.Woodford@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.