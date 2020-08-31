Mexico has recovered 90,000 jobs in August, president says

MEXICO CITY, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Mexico has in August so far recovered some 90,000 formal jobs that were lost to the economic crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic, President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Monday.

Speaking at a regular morning news conference, Lopez Obrador said he hoped Mexico would have clawed back 100,000 jobs by the end of August after the economy endured its biggest hit since the Great Depression during the second quarter.

Mexico lost more than one million formal jobs in the period between March and July, according to the government.

(Reporting by Dave Graham Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

