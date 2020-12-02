Mexico has cut off gas supply of Brazil's Braskem, president says

Adds background about contracts

MONTERREY, Mexico, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Wednesday that Mexico has interrupted natural gas supply to Braskem's Mexican operations, amid a running dispute between his government and the Brazilian petrochemical company.

"There's no more natural gas for the company because the contract has ended," Lopez Obrador told reporters during a regular morning news conference.

He did not specify which contract, but the government has for months been seeking to cancel an ethane supply deal between state oil firm Pemex and Braskem-Idesa, a consortium held 70% by Brazil's Braskem BRKM5.SA and 30% by Mexico's Grupo Idesa.

Under the terms of the 20-year contract, Pemex committed to selling ethane to Braskem-Idesa for 16 cents per gallon. When the contract was signed in 2010, market prices for ethane were three times that, at 50 cents per gallon.

Earlier on Wednesday, Braskem said that Braskem-Idesa had been notified by Mexican government agency Cenegas of an interruption in its natural gas supply.

