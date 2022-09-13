Mexico hails stance of U.S. commerce secretary on energy spat

MEXICO CITY, Sept 13 (Reuters) - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Tuesday he was encouraged by talks this week with U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo, noting she gave no sense of wanting to punish Mexico for its contentious energy policy.

"I was very struck by the proactive, friendly attitude of the Secretary of Commerce," Lopez Obrador told a news conference. "There was no sense that they are going to punish Mexico for its energy policy."

Raimondo was part of a senior U.S. delegation led by Secretary of State Antony Blinken that came to Mexico on Monday for talks principally focused on economic relations.

(Reporting by Dave Graham; editing by Cassandra Garrison)

((dave.graham@thomsonreuters.com; +52 55 5282 7146; Reuters Messaging: dave.graham.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.