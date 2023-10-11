News & Insights

US Markets

Mexico grants tax breaks for 'key' foreign investment targets

October 11, 2023 — 12:31 pm EDT

Written by Valentine Hilaire for Reuters ->

Adds details on incentives from decree

MEXICO CITY, Oct 11 (Reuters) - The Mexican government has issued a decree to boost so-called nearshoring by granting tax incentives for companies aiming to relocate their operations to Mexico, deputy finance minister Gabriel Yorio said on social media on Wednesday.

The incentives apply to 10 "key sectors" of the Mexican economy, Yorio wrote in a post on X, after a decree detailing the plan was published in Mexico's official gazette.

Included among the business sectors Yorio mentioned are Mexico's massive automotive industry, as well as the agricultural and technological sectors.

Incentives include accelerated investment deductions of 89%-56% in 2023 and 2024, and additional deductions of 25% during three years for worker training.

The top 89% deduction will be available for machinery and equipment intended directly for research into new products or technology development in the country, according to the decree.

The automotive, farm and tech sectors are among those set to receive deductions of more than 80%.

(Reporting by Valentine Hilaire; Editing by Anthony Esposito)

((Valentine.Hilaire@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.