Mexico grants tax breaks for 'key' foreign investment targets

Adds details on incentives from decree

MEXICO CITY, Oct 11 (Reuters) - The Mexican government has issued a decree to boost so-called nearshoring by granting tax incentives for companies aiming to relocate their operations to Mexico, deputy finance minister Gabriel Yorio said on social media on Wednesday.

The incentives apply to 10 "key sectors" of the Mexican economy, Yorio wrote in a post on X, after a decree detailing the plan was published in Mexico's official gazette.

Included among the business sectors Yorio mentioned are Mexico's massive automotive industry, as well as the agricultural and technological sectors.

Incentives include accelerated investment deductions of 89%-56% in 2023 and 2024, and additional deductions of 25% during three years for worker training.

The top 89% deduction will be available for machinery and equipment intended directly for research into new products or technology development in the country, according to the decree.

The automotive, farm and tech sectors are among those set to receive deductions of more than 80%.

(Reporting by Valentine Hilaire; Editing by Anthony Esposito)

((Valentine.Hilaire@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.