Mexico grants emergency use approval for Merck's COVID-19 pill

Daina Beth Solomon Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/MERCK & CO INC

Mexico's health regulator has granted authorization for emergency use of drugmaker Merck's COVID-19 pill Molnupiravir, President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Friday.

MEXICO CITY, Jan 7 (Reuters) - Mexico's health regulator has granted authorization for emergency use of drugmaker Merck's MRK.N COVID-19 pill Molnupiravir, President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Friday.

The health regulator, COFEPRIS, was expected to soon also approve Pfizer's PFE.N Paxlovid pill to treat COVID-19, Lopez Obrador added at a regular news conference. Both medications were approved last month in the United States.

Molnupiravir was developed with Ridgeback Biotherapeutics and shown to reduce hospitalizations and deaths by around 30% in a clinical trial of high-risk individuals early in the course of the illness.

Lopez Obrador said he planned to make both medications available in public hospitals.

