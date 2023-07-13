Mexico govt no longer interested in buying Citigroup's local retail unit

By Valentine Hilaire

MEXICO CITY, July 13 (Reuters) - The Mexican government is no longer interested in purchasing U.S. Citigroup's local retail unit, known as Banamex, a government spokesperson said on Thursday, adding that the bank "chose a different path" for the sale.

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador floated the idea of purchasing the bank in May, right after the U.S. entity announced plans to pursue an initial public offering of the business instead of an outright sale.

Deputy Finance Minister Gabriel Yorio told Reuters at the time that Mexico could pursue a total or partial acquisition of the unit.

Government spokesperson Jesus Ramirez did not immediately reply when asked about which path the U.S. bank is taking.

