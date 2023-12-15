Mexico gov't financing to focus on internal market, refinance debt ahead of new administration

Updates with additional detail from statement

MEXICO CITY, Dec 15 (Reuters) - The Mexican government will strengthen its public debt management strategy in 2024, focusing on the internal market and continuing to refinance debt as a new administration is set to come into office late in the year, the finance ministry said on Friday.

The government will only turn to external credit as a complement to the internal market when conditions are advantageous, the ministry said in a statement.

Long-term nominal and real fixed rate debt will be prioritized, the ministry added, with the debt refinancing meant to reduce payments for the next administration.

External debt is set to make up 15.3% of Mexico's total debt in 2024, the ministry said.

The finance ministry also said it would continue to insure its revenues from oil sales against price crashes in a highly opaque deal anticipated by traders. It is the world's largest oil hedging program and its cost in recent years has exceeded $1 billion.

