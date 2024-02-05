News & Insights

US Markets
GT

Mexico Goodyear workers win $4.2 million back pay in US labor rights challenge

February 05, 2024 — 06:33 pm EST

Written by David Lawder for Reuters ->

WASHINGTON, Feb 5 (Reuters) - The U.S. government on Monday announced that a labor rights mediation plan at a Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co GT.O plant in Mexico has delivered $4.2 million in back pay to more than 1,300 current and former workers.

The U.S. Department of Labor and U.S. Trade Representative's (USTR) office said the successful conclusion of their "rapid response" labor rights challenge under the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement on trade also resulted in immediate wage gains for most workers at the plant through a reclassification of job categories in line with a sector-wide labor agreement.

USTR brought the challenge last May under the trade deal's factory-specific provisions to combat denials of labor rights, such as electing new unions.

A remediation plan for Goodyear's San Luis Potosi factory, which employs about 1,150 workers making vehicle tires, was agreed in July by Goodyear, and the U.S. and Mexican governments, including providing back pay to eligible workers for "failure to apply" the sector-wide labor contract.

"We look forward to seeing the union-management relationship mature and deepen at Goodyear San Luis Potosi, and throughout Mexico's rubber industry as the sector-wide agreement is implemented throughout the country," Labor Deputy Undersecretary for International Affairs Thea Lee said in a statement.

(Reporting by David Lawder Editing by Bill Berkrot)

((David.Lawder@tr.com; +1 202 843 6288;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

GT

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.