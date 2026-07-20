Mexico Fund About To Put More Money In Your Pocket (MXF)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 7/22/26, Mexico Fund Inc (Symbol: MXF) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.35, payable on 7/30/26. As a percentage of MXF's recent stock price of $21.78, this dividend works out to approximately 1.61%, so look for shares of Mexico Fund Inc to trade 1.61% lower — all else being equal — when MXF shares open for trading on 7/22/26.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from MXF is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 6.43% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of MXF shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MXF's low point in its 52 week range is $16.5687 per share, with $23 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $21.78.

In Monday trading, Mexico Fund Inc shares are currently up about 1.4% on the day.

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Further MXF Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.