Mexico foreign minister to discuss lithium collaboration in coming visit to Bolivia

Valentine Hilaire Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Mexico's Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard will discuss lithium collaboration with Bolivian authorities in his visit to the South American country scheduled for Friday, according to a statement published on Wednesday by the ministry.

"As you know, Bolivia has one of the largest reserves in the world, and it is a dialogue that matters to us and interests us", Ebrard said in a message to the media.

