Mexico Foreign Minister met with Russian counterpart to discuss Mexican peace plan

Mexico City Newsroom Reuters
Edited by Isabel Woodford Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/DAVID DEE DELGADO

Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said Friday he met with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov to discuss Mexico's peace plan, presented this week in New York at the United Nations.

Ebrard said on Twitter they had a "cordial conversation," and also shared Mexico's ideas for the future of the Security Council.

