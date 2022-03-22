Mexico foreign minister embarks on 10-day tour of Middle East, India

Adds context, detail

MEXICO CITY, March 22 (Reuters) - Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard on Tuesday begins a tour of the Middle East and India lasting 10 days for talks covering a jump in energy prices, investment opportunities and efforts to prevent a potential food crisis, his ministry said.

The international trip is the longest the foreign minister has undertaken, an official from the ministry said.

President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has given priority to the domestic policy agenda, and the Ebrard tour comes as the government hopes to get an investment boost from the war in Ukraine as international capital seeks fresh destinations.

Accompanied by a group of business leaders, Ebrard will make his first stop from March 23-25 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, where he is due to hold meetings with his Saudi counterpart and investment funds, the ministry said in a statement.

From March 26-27, Ebrard will be in Doha, Qatar, where he is scheduled to take part in the "Doha Forum", and also engage in bilateral talks with senior officials from other governments.

On March 28-29, Ebrard will be in the United Arab Emirates for the Dubai Expo and to meet political leaders and investment funds to explore projects benefiting Mexico, the ministry added.

Mexico's top diplomat will then be in India from March 30-April 1 for meetings with various senior officials, including Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar.

While there, Ebrard is due to hold talks with players from India's pharmaceutical, technological and aerospace industries in addition to the private sector, his ministry said.

The tour was undertaken at the invitation of the countries Ebrard is visiting, the ministry noted.

