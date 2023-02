MEXICO CITY, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Foreign direct investment in Mexico hit $35.29 billion in 2022, up 12% from the year before, according to preliminary data published by the country's economy ministry Wednesday.

(Reporting by Mexico City newsroom; Editing by Sarah Morland)

((Kylie.Madry@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.