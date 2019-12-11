IPOs
Mexico-focused SPAC LIV Capital Acquisition prices upsized $70 million IPO at $10

LIV Capital Acquisition, a blank check company led by a team from LIV Capital targeting Mexican businesses, raised $70 million by offering 7 million units at $10 to command a market value of $86 million. The company originally planned to raise $60 million. Each unit consists of&nbsp;one share of common stock and one redeemable warrant exercisable at $11.50.

The SPAC's CEO and Chairman Alexander Rossi has served as Managing Partner of LIV Capital Group since 2006, and previously served as Managing Director of Communications Equity Associates from 1996 to 2006.

LIV Capital Acquisition plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol LIVKU. EarlyBirdCapital acted as a lead manager on the deal.

