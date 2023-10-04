News & Insights

Mexico flags plan after Grupo Mexico's chemical spill efforts deemed insufficient

October 04, 2023 — 11:15 am EDT

Written by Ana Isabel Martinez for Reuters

MEXICO CITY, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Wednesday he hoped to have a proposal within 15 days regarding a 2014 chemical spill in the Sonora River by mining and transportation conglomerate Grupo Mexico GMEXICOB.MX.

Last week, Mexico's environmental authority said Grupo Mexico's remediation efforts were insufficient and that the river still showed the presence of contaminants nine years after what is considered the country's worst environmental disaster.

