Mexico FinMin expects Pemex able to handle 2023 debt amortizations, government there if needed

MERIDA, Mexico, March 17 (Reuters) - Mexican Finance Minister Rogelio Ramirez De La O said on Friday he expects state oil firm Petroleos Mexicanos, known locally as Pemex, to be able to handle its debt amortizations in 2023, though reaffirmed that the government would be there if needed.

With its financial debt totaling nearly $108 billion at the close of last year, Pemex must pay down some $8.2 billion expiring this year and another $9 billion more in 2024 in both bonds and long-term bank loans, putting it in a challenging financial position.

Pemex chief executive Octavio Romero said in an interview last week that the company is exploring all options, adding that they had not ruled out the possibility of offering potential lenders guarantees backed by crude oil.

"In 2023, we are expecting (Pemex) to be able to manage its debt amortizations and we are going to be behind it in case it is required," Ramirez de la O said at a press conference on the sidelines of Mexico's annual banking convention in the southern city of Merida.

The finance minister's latest comments came after Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said in January the government would provide further support to Pemex to ensure it meets its debt repayments.

The government lifeline has provided the company with some $45 billion between capital injections and tax benefits over the last four years.

