Mexico finalizes $48 mln purchase of Mexicana airline brand

MEXICO CITY, Aug 10 (Reuters) - The Mexican government has reached an agreement with former employees of the defunct Mexicana de Aviacion airline to buy its brand for 815 million pesos ($48.01 million), Interior Minister Luisa Alcalde said on Thursday.

The deal includes the purchase of three buildings and a flight simulator, Alcalde added in a press conference alongside the president.

The government will begin to pay out the more than 7,000 ex-employees, who were left unpaid when Mexicana entered bankruptcy proceedings in 2010, next week, Alcalde added.

Mexicana will be revived as a military-run airline, and will kick off with 10 Boeing 737-800s, Mexican Defense Minister Luis Cresencio Sandoval said.

The airline will fly to 20 towns out of the Felipe Angeles International Airport (AIFA), a military-run airport on the outskirts of Mexico City opened by President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador's administration last year.

