Mexico eyes incentives for firms that save water amid drought in northern state

Valentine Hilaire Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/DANIEL BECERRIL

MEXICO CITY, June 27 (Reuters) - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Monday he would be willing to give fiscal benefits to companies that lower their water consumption in the northern state of Nuevo Leon in order to help tackle a drought in the region.

Speaking at a regular news conference, Lopez Obrador said a solution to the water shortage must be found by local authorities, but added that the federal government is willing to help.

