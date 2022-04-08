US Markets

Mexico eyes changing mining law to secure lithium if power bill fails

Contributors
Raul Cortes Reuters
Ana Isabel Martinez Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/EDGARD GARRIDO

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Friday that if a constitutional reform of the electricity market fails to pass Congress, he will present a bill to change mining laws to secure control of the country's lithium.

MEXICO CITY, April 8 (Reuters) - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Friday that if a constitutional reform of the electricity market fails to pass Congress, he will present a bill to change mining laws to secure control of the country's lithium.

The president had earmarked lithium as part of his electricity reform, but the opposition has said it will not support the legislation.

(Reporting by Raul Cortes and Ana Isabel Martinez)

((laura.gottesdiener@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular