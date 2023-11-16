Mexico eyes broader tax incentives to lure foreign investment-minister

Adds quote from economy minister, more information

MEXICO CITY, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Mexico is eyeing broadening tax incentives set out in a recent "nearshoring" decree to companies that relocate operations to the country, Economy Minister Raquel Buenrostro was quoted as saying in a newspaper interview published on Thursday.

An expansion of the decree published in October, which benefits 10 sectors, could include new incentives for production that remains in Mexico, the minister said.

"We are promoting the strengthening of the national supply chains as an economy, but I think we can be even more ambitious to generate the incentive for new investments and not limit it to exports, but to strengthen national production too," Buenrostro said in the interview with newspaper El Financiero.

Mexico's government expects nearshoring - the trend of locating manufacturing capacity in Mexico, closer to the U.S. market, rather than in Asia - to add up to 1.2 percentage points to growth, which is expected to reach 3.5% this year.

(Reporting by Ana Isabel Martinez)

