News & Insights

US Markets

Mexico eyes broader tax incentives to lure foreign investment-minister

Credit: REUTERS/JOSE LUIS GONZALEZ

November 16, 2023 — 09:39 am EST

Written by Ana Isabel Martinez for Reuters ->

Adds quote from economy minister, more information

MEXICO CITY, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Mexico is eyeing broadening tax incentives set out in a recent "nearshoring" decree to companies that relocate operations to the country, Economy Minister Raquel Buenrostro was quoted as saying in a newspaper interview published on Thursday.

An expansion of the decree published in October, which benefits 10 sectors, could include new incentives for production that remains in Mexico, the minister said.

"We are promoting the strengthening of the national supply chains as an economy, but I think we can be even more ambitious to generate the incentive for new investments and not limit it to exports, but to strengthen national production too," Buenrostro said in the interview with newspaper El Financiero.

Mexico's government expects nearshoring - the trend of locating manufacturing capacity in Mexico, closer to the U.S. market, rather than in Asia - to add up to 1.2 percentage points to growth, which is expected to reach 3.5% this year.

(Reporting by Ana Isabel Martinez)

((Valentine.Hilaire@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.