US Markets
C

Mexico eyeing market concentration on Citi sale, ministry says

Contributor
Dave Graham Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

Mexican will pay close attention to the issue of market concentration as Citigroup prepares to sell its consumer banking business in Mexico, the finance ministry said on Wednesday.

MEXICO CITY, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Mexican will pay close attention to the issue of market concentration as Citigroup prepares to sell its consumer banking business in Mexico, the finance ministry said on Wednesday.

"The departure from our country of such a large consumer bank raises delicate matters for the finance and regulatory authorities, which will receive rigorous and strict attention from the finance ministry, including a fundamental issue regarding concentration," the ministry said.

(Reporting by Dave Graham)

((dave.graham@thomsonreuters.com; +52 55 5282 7146; Reuters Messaging: dave.graham.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

C

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular