Mexico eyeing fertilizer plant with Samsung near Gulf of Mexico

Kylie Madry Reuters
MEXICO CITY, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Mexico is looking at building a fertilizer plant along the Gulf of Mexico with Samsung 005930.KS, President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Tuesday.

The area in the town of Poza Rica had previously been used in the petrochemical industry, Lopez Obrador told a regular news conference, and is a key location as it has a gas pipeline running to a port along the coast, in Tuxpan.

Lopez Obrador met with Samsung chief Lee Jae-yong earlier this month, and the two discussed construction, energy and telecommunications projects, the president said in a tweet.

